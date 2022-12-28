Mama Ji Ka Gussa! Shivraj Chouhan publicly suspends Niwari collector from stage

Bhopal, Dec 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday publicly suspended two state government officials, including Niwari district collector Tarun Bhatnagar, after accusing the bureaucrats of `negligence` and `not completing` assignments related to public schemes.

While addressing a public event in Niwari, the Chief Minister said that he has received various complaints against district collector Bhatnagar and Orchha`s tehsildar Sandeep Sharma.

"Niwari district is very special for me. While I do not disrespect any official, those who don`t work for the people won`t be spared. I appreciate publicly the officials who are working honestly for the people," Chouhan said.

Chouhan then appreciated Dindori collector Vikash Mishra from the stage, saying, "Mishra is working day and night for the people of Dindori district. He is holding conversations with the people regularly and listening to their grievances. If Mishra finds any problem, he calls me immediately."

"While Mishra works hard day and night, the collector of Niwari district has not met the expectations. Many complaints have been received against him. So I remove the collector with immediate effect," Chouhan said.

Notably, a couple of weeks back, when a woman reached Mishra regarding some issue, he had written his mobile number on the woman`s palm and asked her to call him in case of any difficulty. A video had surfaced on social media and Mishra was appreciated for his commitment to work.

Sources told IANS that Chouhan had received complaints regarding irregularities in the purchase of a government land and delay in the implementation of some government projects. On the basis of the complaint, an official inquiry was also ordered by the CMO.

This is not the first time that the CM has come down heavily on bureaucrats from the stage. He could often be heard warning officials, saying that those who don`t work for the people won`t be spared.

