Mamata announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for kin of Bengal violence victims, accuses BJP of harassing Trinamool Congress

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Thursday (May 6) announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for all those killed in post-poll violence. Announcing the ex-gratia for the kin of those killed in the violence after the declaration of the assembly election result in the state, the Bengal Chief Minister said, "We are going to compensate everyone who was killed without seeing party colours or religion or cast".

Mamata accuses BJP of harassing TMC, doing violence

CM Mamata had earlier appealed her party to main peace and calm and not indulge in any sort of violence. Accusing the BJP of harassing her government in West Bengal ever since Trinamool Congress emerged as the winner in the assembly election, she said, "It's not been 24 hrs since this govt has taken charge, they are sending letters & teams & ministers. I would request BJP to maintain peace and accept the people’s mandate. BJP is doing violence wherever they have got seats. In Coochbehar, they have broken the hand of our leader Udayan Guha. I want to tell my boys also from the party. If you indulge in violence, we are not going to spare you also."

14 BJP workers killed in Bengal violence, Union Minister V Muraleedharan's car vandalised

BJP chief JP Nadda had yesterday alleged that at least 14 BJP workers have so far been killed in the violence in the state. Earlier in teh day, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan's car was vandalised at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district while he was visiting the area in connection with alleged post-poll violence on saffron party workers. Muraleedharan alleged in a tweet that the 'TMC goons' were behind the attack on his convoy.

"I went to West Midnapore to meet party workers who have been attacked and their homes were vandalised. I was moving from one house to another with my convoy and then all of a sudden a group of people started charging towards us and attacked," Muraleedharan said. "I am safe, but my driver was injured, few car windows were also smashed," the minister told PTI.

Taking a serious view of violence after the Assembly poll results in West Bengal, the Union Home Ministry has deputed a four-member team, led by an Additional Secretary level official, to visit the state and assess the ground situation. The team reached the state today.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed because of the demise of candidates due to COVID.

Live TV