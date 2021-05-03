Mamata Banerjee calls a meeting with all TMC winning candidates at 4 pm today

New Delhi: After winning a bitterly fought battle with the BJP to record her third successive victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting with all winning candidates at TMC Bhawan on Monday at 4 pm.

The TMC supremo is expected to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the evening today to stake claim to form the next government in the state. Earlier on Sunday night, gave this information through a tweet.

The governor tweeted, "Congratulated @MamataOfficial party win in West Bengal assembly elections. Tomorrow at 7 PM Hon’ble CM will be calling on me at Raj Bhawan."

Mamata Banerjee lost from Nandigram constituency in a tough contest with her protégé-turned-opponent Suvendu Adhikari. The Election Commission, however, rejected TMC’s demand for a recount of votes at Nandigram. Earlier on Sunday evening, a TMC delegation led by its Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien submitted a letter demanding recounting of votes.

As Mamata-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to form a government for a third consecutive term in West Bengal, several Opposition leaders from across party lines in the country have congratulated her for the victory and defeating the BJP in the state.

The poll results show that people of West Bengal have rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party`s attempt to polarise the elections. The BJP, which had left no stone unturned to dislodge the Banerjee government, failed to cross a three-digit figure despite its claims of getting 200-plus seats out of the state`s 294.

With leaders of different regional parties, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, sending her congratulatory messages to give an indication that her resolute stand in taking the challenge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah is winning support across the country.

The Congress, which failed to wrest Assam from the BJP and Kerala from the Left, insisted that it is the only option to the BJP. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Congress is the sole national party which is alternative to the BJP as it is fighting BJP in all the states."

Earlier, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the phone and congratulated her for victory in the assembly elections in West Bengal.

