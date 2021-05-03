We had set big target, says BJP state president Dilip Ghosh after TMC’s victory in West Bengal

Kolkata: Following TMC’S landmark victory in West Bengal, BJP State President Dilip Ghosh addressed a press conference on Sunday (May 2, 2021) in which the BJP leader said that his party will learn from its mistakes and is now already gearing up for 2026 polls.

“We’ll look into what went wrong. In the last election we won 3 seats, this time it is nearly 80. We had put a big target in front of us but we couldn't achieve it. However, what we have got is not less,” said West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh.

The BJP state president also said that the party had set an ambitious target of 200-plus seats in West Bengal, adding that, even though his party has not been able to achieve their desired goal, they indeed have made a big leap from last elections.

"We had set a huge target, had made a big leap but could not succeed. We were unsuccessful in claiming the confidence and credibility of the voters. Thanks to our workers who have been with us for very long,” Ghosh said.

“If the results are being compared with the last 5 years, in the 2016 assembly elections we won only 3 seats and this year's number is 80, which is a huge difference. We have started our work for the 2026 Assembly elections and we need to work hard and rectify ourselves. We will go ahead step by step," he added.

Meanwhile, according to the available trends and results, the Trinamool Congress have won 209 seats and are leading in 4, out of the 292 assembly constituencies.

Live TV