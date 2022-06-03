The Centre has questioned the role of the state in inaugurating various projects in the state on various occasions. This time the same complaint was raised in the case of Kamarkundu Rail flyover in Hooghly. Though there are many complications, yet chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the flyover on Friday after completing all this. The locals are also happy that the flyover has been opened. In the meantime, however, the BJP has raised questions. On social media, the Centre's contribution to the flyover was explained by The Hooghly Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee. She claimed that, no one was invited despite of Centre funding the project.

On this day, when Mamata Banerjee went to Singur to inaugurate the flyover, Locket mentioned on social media that the federal structure was being attacked by not inviting any representative of the central government in this way. She said the railways had given Rs 13.35 crore to build the flyover, while the Freight Corporation of India under the railways had given another Rs 13.35 crore. On the other hand, the state government has given Rs 18.16 crore. However, Locket questioned why no one was invited?

In this context, Trinamool leader Joyprakash Majumdar said, "If a flyover which has been built in bengal, bengal has a partnership, if the chief minister goes to inaugurate it, where is the wrong in it? Tweet about the fact that Bengal owes a few crores of rupees. There is '100 days of work' money left, no one cares about it."

It is to be noted that due to the absence of any flyover, until now, once the railway gate fell, one had to wait for a long time to cross the line. Standing in the same place waiting for the door to open. It took 45 minutes to an hour. The construction of the overbridge began in November 2015. The work was completed in October 2021.

Although the work has been completed, it has not been started for about seven months for some unknown reason. Finally, on May 16, the problem was resolved through an administrative meeting at the Kamarkundu gram panchayat office in Singur. The chief minister inaugurated the flyover on Friday.