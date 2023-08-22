Mamata Slams ED, CBI, Says 'Even Small Incidents Like Ant Bite Being Probed'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched an onslaught on the BJP-ruled Centre, asserting that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of taking along everybody, he 'attacks' opposition-ruled states, and added for good measure that her party members are being targeted by central agencies 'without reason'.

Banerjee, who was speaking at a meeting with organisers of Durga Puja celebrations in the state, also announced an increase in grant-in-aid that the state government gives to Puja committees to Rs 70,000.

"Our people are being targeted by central agencies without reason. The PM speaks of taking along everybody, but targets opposition-ruled states. Even the smallest of incidents like an ant bite is being probed by the ED and CBI," the TMC supremo said.

The ED on Monday had raided a number of locations in and around Kolkata in connection with the school jobs scam. Several of her party members are already in ED or CBI custody in various cases of alleged corruption.

She also said that the Jadavpur University student's death after ragging and sexual harassment has opened 'our eyes' and the state government was starting a police helpline to counter the menace.

"The Jadavpur incident has opened our eyes. We are starting a helpline to counter ragging," Banerjee said.

A first-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University died after falling from a second-floor balcony of a hostel earlier this month. Altogether 13 current and former students of the varsity were arrested in this connection.