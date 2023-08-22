trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652329
NewsIndia
MAMATA BANERJEE

Mamata Slams ED, CBI, Says 'Even Small Incidents Like Ant Bite Being Probed'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said while PM Narendra Modi speaks of taking along everybody, he 'attacks' opposition-ruled states'. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 07:04 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mamata Slams ED, CBI, Says 'Even Small Incidents Like Ant Bite Being Probed'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched an onslaught on the BJP-ruled Centre, asserting that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of taking along everybody, he 'attacks' opposition-ruled states, and added for good measure that her party members are being targeted by central agencies 'without reason'. 

Banerjee, who was speaking at a meeting with organisers of Durga Puja celebrations in the state, also announced an increase in grant-in-aid that the state government gives to Puja committees to Rs 70,000.

"Our people are being targeted by central agencies without reason. The PM speaks of taking along everybody, but targets opposition-ruled states. Even the smallest of incidents like an ant bite is being probed by the ED and CBI," the TMC supremo said.


The ED on Monday had raided a number of locations in and around Kolkata in connection with the school jobs scam. Several of her party members are already in ED or CBI custody in various cases of alleged corruption.

She also said that the Jadavpur University student's death after ragging and sexual harassment has opened 'our eyes' and the state government was starting a police helpline to counter the menace.

"The Jadavpur incident has opened our eyes. We are starting a helpline to counter ragging," Banerjee said.

A first-year undergraduate student of Jadavpur University died after falling from a second-floor balcony of a hostel earlier this month. Altogether 13 current and former students of the varsity were arrested in this connection.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train