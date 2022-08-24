This time Trinamool is going to stop collecting party funds from the account of suspended MLA Partha Chatterjee. According to Trinamool sources, a letter will soon be written to the concerned bank authorities in this regard and a request will be made not to deduct the subscription amount from his account. In 2001, Partha became an MLA from Behala West for the first time. From that time, he started paying Rs 1,000 from his MLA salary to the party fund every month. Since the formation of the Trinamool parliamentary board, the practice of taking Rs 1,000 per month from all MLAs has been introduced. After capturing power for the third time in the state in 2021, the amount of contribution to the party fund of the legislators has been increased to two thousand rupees. Like all Trinamool MLAs, two thousand rupees were collected from Partha's account also.

Recently Trinamool's parliamentary board decided not to collect any contribution from suspended MLA Partha's account. He can be given a chance to return to the team only if he proves himself innocent after being released from jail. If he succeeds to retun to the team, then the subscription will start again. The bank account held by the parliamentary board was managed by Partha himself (Former Parliamentary affiars minister). But for the time being it is being maintained by Municipal minister Firhad Hakim and forest minister Jyotipriyo Mallick. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given the portfolio of Partha to Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee after Behala west MLA was dropped from the cabinet.

Partha has also been relieved of the responsibility of handling bank accounts. Sovandeb has been brought in for that responsibility. The Trinamool parliamentary board has its account in the branch of the state-owned bank in the Assembly. Soon Sovandeb, Firhad and Jyotipriya will write a joint letter requesting not to withdraw party funds from Partha's account. That application will be made this month. So that no money from Partha's account will come to Trinamool parliamentary board's bank account from next September.

According to sources, the TMC parliamentary board has taken this decision unanimously. In that sense, Partha is not in the team now. And the team has made it clear that Partha will be given a chance to return to the team only if proven innocent. In such a case, party will not take any contribution from his account.