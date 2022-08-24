After the arrest of Anubrata Mondal in the cow smuggling case, Trinamool students and youth organizations took to the streets demanding an impartial probe by the central investigating agencies. Then Dilip Ghosh came forward with this. On Wednesday, while returning from the morning walk, BJP MP Dilip said over phone in this context, "Mamata Banerjee is running a Talibani Raj Government in Bengal?"

Mahila Trinamool Congress is hitting the streets alleging biased behavior against central agencies like CBI, ED. Mahila Trinamool activists and supporters will march from Kolkata's Birla Planetarium to the Gandhi statue on Mayo Road on Thursday. But Mahila Trinamool will march not only against the Central Investigation Agency, but also against the skyrocketing price of cooking gas, and the Gujarat government's decision to free 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. In this context, Dilip also fired. He said, "CBI-ED is being intimidated. The situation is being created so that they leave the investigation. Has it become Afghanistan? "

On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday that the state government will donate 60 thousand rupees to the puja committees. 43,000 puja committees will receive a grant of Rs 60,000. She also said that this year, government employees will have Puja holiday from September 30 to October 10. Dilip gave a strong response on this issue. He said, "Puja atmosphere is being created to divert attention from corruption. So the grants were given to the clubs first."

CBI will produce Anubrata Mondal in court on Wednesday in the cow smuggling case. The judge of the special CBI court in Asansol received a threat letter before that! Written - 'If Anubrata Mondal is not granted bail, the family will be implicated in the drug case.' However, the person in whose name this letter is given, he claims, he does not know about this! In this context, Dilip claims, "An environment of fear has been created. Judges are not left out either."