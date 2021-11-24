Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Narendra Modi today; Tripura violence, BSF jurisdiction likely to be discussed

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday during which issues pertaining to the Border Security Force (BSF), the development of the state and the "atrocities" in Tripura will be discussed.

Briefing the media in Kolkata on Monday, Banerjee had said, "I am going to Delhi today as I have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day after tomorrow, regarding the BSF issue and other development issues of Bengal."

Mamata Banerjee will stay in the national capital till November 25. Banerjee`s visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma and Congress leader Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Tuesday.

The BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to fifteen kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, has now been authorised to extend its jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or permission either from central or state governments.

Banerjee opposed the move as in October she said that the West Bengal government, like the Punjab government, is also protesting against the Centre`s decision to increase search and arrest jurisdiction of BSF in border states.

She said law and order is a state subject and West Bengal`s borders with Bangladesh were completely peaceful. The Chief Minister also said her government will go by the "state laws".

Describing the situation in Tripura under the Biplab Deb-led BJP government as "atrocious", Banerjee wondered why the human rights commission was "not taking a note of the ongoing use of brute force" in the North-eastern state.

"There is no democracy in Tripura. Several murders have happened. Goons with weapons are getting inside police stations. I don't even remember how many people had to be brought to Kolkata and admitted to SSKM Hospital, having sustained injuries in Tripura.

"They [BJP govt in Tripura] are not even providing basic treatment to the injured. Where have the Human Rights Commission and Left-Wing rights organisations gone?" she questioned.

The TMC supremo's comment drew a sharp retort from the BJP which urged her to stop post-poll violence in West Bengal.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan from West Bengal said, "TMC was carved out of the Congress and now they are killing the Congress workers in the State. The Congress is preparing for its end by joining hands with TMC ahead of general elections.”

She added, “Here they will meet PM Narendra Modi, while in the State, set our BJP workers on fire. If she becomes the face of Opposition parties, then the unity of the country will be in danger."

Live TV