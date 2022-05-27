हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee's plan to cope with doctors shortage - 3-week 'doctor's training programme' for senior nurses

The West Bengal Health Department has devised a training programme for senior nurses to cope with the problem of the shortage of qualified doctors in the rural areas of the state, IANS reported.

The West Bengal Health Department has devised a unique initiative to cope with the problem of shortage of qualified doctors in the rural areas of the state, especially in the community health centres. It will shortly start a three-week "doctor`s training programme" for senior nurses employed under the department and after successful completion of the training, these nurses will be upgraded as community health officers and be posted in different community health centres. "The entire project is the brainchild of Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, to open the career growth avenues for the nurses employed with the state government," the official said.

What are these nurses authorised to do?

A state Health Department official said that these community health officers will do the initial treatment in case of minor ailments and substitute in case of non-availability of doctors in the community health centres.

However, these community health officers will not have the right to issue prescriptions or death certificates.

He also said that in the initial phase, 704 nurses will undergo this "doctor`s training programme". During the training period, they will receive a special allowance of Rs 10,000.

An announcement on these lines was made by Chief Minister Banerjee in August 2021, when she said that the state government is planning to open the promotion avenues for experienced nurses, contending these were capable of providing medical services just like qualified doctors.

Noting that often services of the quacks are taken in rural areas, she asked: "If they can, why not the experienced nurses?"

