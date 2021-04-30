हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Man arrested 33 years after committing rape in Jammu and Kashmir

The accused absconder after committing the crime in 1988 was constantly evading arrest by changing his location and identity, the officials said. A chargesheet had been produced against him in the court of law, they said.

Man arrested 33 years after committing rape in Jammu and Kashmir
Representational Image

Jammu: Police on Friday (April 30) arrested an absconder wanted in a 33-year-old rape case in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, officials said. Ghulam Mohd alias Gulla of Kherkote Banihal was underground and on the run for the last 33 years after registration of a rape and abduction case against him in police station Mahore, they said.

On a specific information, the wanted criminal was arrested from Srinagar city, they said. The accused absconder after committing the crime in 1988 was constantly evading arrest by changing his location and identity, the officials said. A chargesheet had been produced against him in the court of law, they said.

A warrant was issued by the court of principal district and sessions judge in Udhampur on 22/06/1989 and is executed after his arrest from the Kashmir valley, they said. While tracing footprints of the crime, the Reasi Police developed a specific input regarding the accused's presence in Safakadal area of Srinagar and arrested him with the help of Srinagar Police, the officials said.

Other accused in the case including Amkala, Ghulam Mohd Sheikh and Sonaullah of Kherkote, tehsil Banihal were arrested long back. They have secured bail from the court, they said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirrapecrime
Next
Story

Karnataka Urban Local Body polls results 2021: Congress wins 120 seats, JD (S) 66, BJP 57

Must Watch

PT4M52S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; April 30, 2021