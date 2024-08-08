Man Asks Akhilesh Yadav His Income: SP Chief Says 'Go To CBI, IT Office' In Viral Response

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday gave a blunt response to a question about his income. When asked about his income, Yadav who was attending the Swadesh Conclave 2024 event in Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan, said, "I've been under CBI scrutiny for over 20 years. If you want to know my income, go to the CBI and Income Tax office, don't bullshit here." Yadav's sharp retort left the audience in awe. He further added, "There's no question that I won't answer. If you want to know my income, go to the CBI office and find out.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also took a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi without naming him. He said ask this question to those who say "Hum To Jhole Leke Chal Denge" (I'll walk away with just a bag), a statement PM Modi made 7 years ago. While addressing a public event in UP's Moradabad, he said, "I am 'fakir' (poor), my rivals can't do to any harm to me as i don't own anything, i will pick my bag and walk away."

The video of Akhilesh's responce is going viral on social media, with many of his supporters and party workers prasing their leader for his sharp responce. The video of the event was shared by The Red Mike Jounralist Sanked Upadhyay on social media platform X.