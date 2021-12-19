Man came with the intention of sacrilege: Punjab dep CM on Golden Temple incident

New Delhi: Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday (December 19) reviewed the Golden Temple sacrilege matter and said that the accused came inside the premises with the sole intention to commit the crime. The leader also added that the man has not been identified yet and an investigation is underway.

“In 2018, State government passed and sent a proposal to the government to make a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment under Sec 295A, to whoever causes injury, damage or sacrilege to Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagwad Geeta, Quran & Bible. I'll write again to GoI regarding it,” Randhawa told ANI.

The statement comes after a young man on Saturday was beaten to death after he barged inside (Golden Temple) and tried desecrating the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) with a sword.

The violator was taken out by Sangat people and died in the altercation.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to Civil Hospital, said DCP Rampal Singh.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on the other hand, condemned and expressed shock over the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple and said there was “clearly a deep-rooted conspiracy" behind it.

"There clearly is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind it. Never since the Mughals, the Masands and Operation Bluestar has the sanctity of Harmandar Sahib been made the target of such outrage. This is beyond belief," Badal said in a statement and added it is impossible to believe it was an act of just one person, according to news agency PTI.

