Man forced to rub nose on ground over negative remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' in Rajasthan

A man was allegedly forced to rub his nose on ground and apologise in Rajasthan's Behror for making negative remarks on the movie 'The Kashmir Files' on social media, police said today. The incident was captured on camera, and a picture of the same had gone viral on social media, leading to protests by locals.The workers of Dalit rights group Bhim Army met police officials and handed over a memorandum demanding arrest of accused within 24 hours.

"It is a serious issue. So, I came here and spoke with the locals. Circle Officer has rounded up a few people and questioning is being done. Such acts are not tolerable in a democratic country. Everyone has the right to speak their mind on social media," SP Shantanu Kumar was quoted saying by news agency ANI.