हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Kashmir Files

Man forced to rub nose on ground over negative remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' in Rajasthan

The incident was captured on camera, and a picture of the same had gone viral on social media, leading to protests by locals. The workers of Dalit rights group Bhim Army met police officials and handed over a memorandum demanding arrest of accused within 24 hours.

Man forced to rub nose on ground over negative remarks on &#039;The Kashmir Files&#039; in Rajasthan
Man was allegedly forced to rub his nose on ground. (Photo credits: ANI)

A man was allegedly forced to rub his nose on ground and apologise in Rajasthan's Behror for making negative remarks on the movie 'The Kashmir Files' on social media, police said today. The incident was captured on camera, and a picture of the same had gone viral on social media, leading to protests by locals.The workers of Dalit rights group Bhim Army met police officials and handed over a memorandum demanding arrest of accused within 24 hours.

"It is a serious issue. So, I came here and spoke with the locals. Circle Officer has rounded up a few people and questioning is being done. Such acts are not tolerable in a democratic country. Everyone has the right to speak their mind on social media," SP Shantanu Kumar was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Kashmir FilesMan rubs nose over kashmir filesbehror newsRajasthan newsKashmir Files News
Next
Story

J&K police busts terror module, arrests 4 LeT terror associates with hand grenades in Srinagar

Must Watch

PT5M4S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Mar 23, 2022