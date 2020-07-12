हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State Bank of India

Man held for opening ‘duplicate’ SBI bank branch in Tamil Nadu

An alleged attempt by a 19-year-old man to "open a branch of the State Bank of India" at Panruti near here was scuttled and he was arrested for forgery, police said here on Saturday.

Man held for opening ‘duplicate’ SBI bank branch in Tamil Nadu

An alleged attempt by a 19-year-old man to "open a branch of the State Bank of India" at Panruti near here was scuttled and he was arrested for forgery, police said here on Saturday.

The man, son of retired SBI employees, had readied fake seals and challans of the public sector lender, and had other paraphernalia like a cash counting machine needed "to run a bank branch," on an upper floor of his residence at Panruti, about 25 km from here.

He had not, however, put up any signboard.

The SBI Panruti branch manager lodged a complaint with police seeking action following a tip-off by a customer that the man was "opening an SBI branch and has challans as well."

Following questioning, he was arrested for forgery and possession of counterfeit seals. A printer who printed the challans and another who had made fake seals were held for similar offences and abetment. They were produced before a magistrate court and enlarged on bail.

Asked if the man had cheated people by soliciting deposits or facilitating loans, Panruti police inspector K Ambethkar told PTI, "no..We have not received any such complaint so far."

The man's late father had worked for SBI and his mother had retired from the same bank some time back, he said.

To a question, the police inspector said the man's mother, who has mobility issues, and another woman relative living in the same house had no clue about his "idea."
Investigations revealed that he aspired to work for a bank and since he had closely watched banking operations for long he was "very knowledgeable" about it.

On the suspected motive, he said several of his replies were incomprehensible, childish, and strange notwithstanding his excellent understanding of the banking processes.

"He even calmly told us that he awaited approval from Mumbai to open the (SBI) branch and that he was about to putup a signboard," the inspector said, adding that the man had tried unsuccessfully to get employment on compassionate grounds in the SBI following the death of his father in harness.

Tags:
State Bank of IndiaTamil NaduSBI
Next
Story

LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 849553; death toll at 22674
  • 8,49,553Confirmed
  • 22,674Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M49S

BMC officials will meet Bachchan family at 10 AM on Sunday