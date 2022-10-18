NewsIndia
Man held with arms, ammo in J&K's Kupwara: Police

Jammu and Kashmir police today arrested a man along with arms and ammunition in Karnah area of Kupwara district. In a statement, the police said that the man was arrested in a joint operation of the police and Army.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 12:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Jammu and Kashmir police today arrested a man along with arms and ammunition in Karnah area of Kupwara district. In a statement, the police said that the man was arrested in a joint operation of the police and Army. Acting on a specific information, a police team led by Muneer Ahmad, along with local Army unit 3/8 GR conducted search of the house of one Mohd Shafi Sheikh son of Ali Aksar Sheikh resident of Hajitra Karnah.

“On questioning, Shafi revealed that he has concealed some arms and ammunition in a Sewing machine in his house. On Shafi’s disclosure 01 Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines, 11 Pistol rounds and 2 live Granade's were recovered during the search, and he was taken into custody,” it reads. It added that a case under relevant of law has been registered against and investigations has been taken up while more arrests are expected in the case.

It reads that Mohd Shafi Sheikh is already facing trial in a similar case charge sheeted against him in the year 2021.

Jammu KashmirTerrorismKupwaraKupwara Jammu Kashmir Terrorism

