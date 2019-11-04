close

Delhi

Man opens fire outside BJP MP Hansraj Hans' office in Delhi, arrested

NEW DELHI: A man allegedly opened fire outside the office of BJP MP Hansraj Hans in Delhi's Rohini area on Monday evening. 

The assailant was later identified as Rameshwar Pehalwan, 51, who belonged to Bawana village. The culprit, who has been arrested, works as a wrestling coach at Swami Shraddhanand College of Delhi University.

The police has also recovered the vehicle and the weapon. The weapon is a licensed .32 bore pistol. A personal grouse is stated to be the motive behind the incident. Meanwhile, the investigations are on.

Live TV

The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. In the CCTV footage of the incident, the man was seen wearing a saffron kurta and white pyjamas while firing in the air outside the lawmaker's office, the police said.

The man is said to be in his fifties and was travelling in a car. After the firing, the man shouted that he had an appointment with the MP but he did not meet him. The miscreant, then fled the spot, police said.

The office of the MP was closed at the time of the incident, hence no one was injured.

According to police, the man is suspected to be drunk at the time of the incident. He created a ruckus and hurled abuses before opening the fire.

DelhiBJP MPHansraj Hans
