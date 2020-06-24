Man who killed wife, mother-in-law before shooting self, planned to wipe out entire family

A day after a 42-year-old Chartered Accountant, Amit Agarwal carried out murder of wife and mother-in-law before shooting himself, a 67-page suicide note was recovered from his bag revealing that he had planned to kill his wife’s entire family.

Interestingly, the 66 pages of the suicide note were typed and only one page containing the concluding remarks was handwritten.

While investigators did not reveal the exact the contents of the suicide note, sources in the agency said that he had planned these murders long back. “He had been preparing his long suicide note since a long time too. He had also planned how he will kill members of his wife’s family,” said a senior official of Kolkata Police.

The suicide note mentions his troubled marriage with wife Shilpi Agarwal, his possessiveness towards their child and grudge against wife’s family. The suicide note also mentions that he wanted to kill his wife, her parents and brother, before killing himself. The note mentioned that he had killed his wife in Bangalore before reaching Kolkata.

On Monday, Amit Agarwal landed in Kolkata from Bangalore with his child. While the child was handed over to Agarwal’s brother, he reached his in-law’s residence in Kolkata situated under Phoolbagan police station limits.

He shot at his mother-in-law first killing her, then he tried to shot at the father-in-law however he managed to escape after he rushed outside his flat and locked the door from outside. Hours later, third fire was heard.

The father-in-law immediately informed the local police. “When officers reached the spot, they saw that the mother-in-law was shot dead in her room and she was lying in a pool of blood. Agarwal was lying on the bed itself after shooting self and the fire arm he was carrying - an improvised pistol was lying on the ground. There was a misfire where a shot was fired at the door. It was aimed at his father-in-law, however he escaped,” the senior official said.

Officers reached the spot and searched a bag he containing. Sources in the agency say, that the 67-page suicide note was tucked inside a folder in the bag and carried an extra magazine for the firearm with which he carried out the murder.

Shockingly, when Shilpi’s father tried to connect with his daughter, the call could not be connected. Later, officers from Kolkata Police informed DCP Whitefield, Bangalore Police to carry out the search of her house in Bangalore.

On reaching her house, Bangalore Police found Shilpi’s body inside her house. Sources in Bangalore Police said that she was strangulated by husband Amit Agarwal.

Meanwhile, the 10 year-old-child that the couple left behind will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).