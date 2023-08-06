Manipur: Army Says Insurgent Held After Fresh Violence, Ammunition Seized

IMPHAL: The Indian Army on Saturday said it had apprehended one armed insurgent and recovered "war-like stores" during a search operation launched hours after three people died in a fresh wave of violence in Manipur's Bishnupur district. One self-loading rifle, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered during the operation.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army, in a statement, said that under 'Operation Mongcham' multiple operations were launched in the aftermath of the incident at Kwakta, Bishnupur in the wee hours of Saturday. Further, according to the statement, during a search operation launched in the general area of Mongcham at 5.30 pm on Saturday, the forces came under fire from insurgents and retaliated.

"During one such search operation, the #IndianArmy column drew effective fire from armed insurgents from the general area Mongcham at approximately 5.30 PM today. Own troops retaliated in a calibrated manner & in the ensuing firefight, one armed insurgent of KIA (Non-SoO Group) sustained Gun Shot Wound & has been apprehended while others managed to escape," the Spear Corps of Indian Army said in a tweet.



Earlier, on Saturday, officials said at least three people died in Manipur's Bishnupur district as fresh violence broke out on Friday late night. On Thursday, Manipur Police said the overall situation in the Northeast state, which has seen ethnic violence over three months, was still tense. In a press note issued on August 3, the state police said that there had been sporadic incidents of firing and mob congregation.

The violence in the Northeast state has claimed over 100 lives while displacing thousands more. Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on May 3 days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

The prevailing situation in Manipur triggered bedlam in both Houses of Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session, with the Opposition members stalling proceedings demanding a discussion and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a viral video, purportedly showing two women in the Northeastern state being stripped and paraded in the nude.

Adamant on their demand that all listed businesses in both Houses be suspended for a discussion on the Manipur situation, the Opposition members raised slogans and disrupted proceedings, resulting in repeated adjournments. A delegation from the Opposition alliance — I.N.D.I.A — recently visited Manipur for two days, during which they met displaced locals at relief camps and called on Governor Uikey.