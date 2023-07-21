trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638219
NewsIndia
MANIPUR EARTHQUAKE

Manipur Earthquake: 3.5 Magnitude Quake Jolts Ukhrul

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet. 

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 06:11 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Manipur Earthquake: 3.5 Magnitude Quake Jolts Ukhrul "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 05:01:46 IST, Lat: 24.99 & Long: 94.21, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: Ukhrul,Manipur, India," the NCS tweeted.

UKHRUL: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 5.01 am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometres. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 05:01:46 IST, Lat: 24.99 & Long: 94.21, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: Ukhrul,Manipur, India," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or damages are known yet. Earlier on Friday, three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan's Jaipur in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

While the first quake of magnitude 4.4 was felt at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the second one was of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.

cre Trending Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest