On Mamata Banerjee's 'Outrage' Over Manipur Woman Naked Parade Video, BJP Reminds Her Of Similar Bengal Incident

With the Manipur incident creating a widespread outrage, the swords have been drawn between the BJP and the opposition parties despite PM Narendra Modi's statement over the issue. While the Congress has demanded an elaborate discussion on the issue in Parliament and the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, other parties have also sharpened attacks over the ruling NDA.

Mamata Banerjee Condemns Barbarism

Reacting to the heinous act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Heartbroken and outraged to witness the horrific video from Manipur showing the brutal treatment of two women by a frenzied mob. No words can express the pain and anguish of witnessing the violence inflicted on marginalized women. This act of barbarism is beyond comprehension and humanity. We must stand united in condemning such inhumane actions by the miscreants & bring justice to the victims."



BJP Reminds Her Of Howrah Incident

However, the BJP reacted sharply to her tweet reminding the Bengal CM of a similar incident in the state's Panchla. BJP leader Amit Malviya said that as a Home Minister of West Bengal, Banerjee was expected to uphold law and order but she choose to prevaricate. "You, as Home Minister of West Bengal, were expected to uphold law and order, instead you chose to prevaricate… Trust me, the world is a better place without your broken heart, outrage and fake concern for justice. You are a failed Chief Minister. Please focus on Bengal," said Malviya.

Reminding the Bengal CM of the Panchla incident, Malviya said, "Do you have any shame at all Mamata Banerjee? On 8th Jul 2023, day of Panchayat poll, a Gram Sabha candidate, a woman, was beaten, stripped naked and paraded in Howrah’s Panchla, stones throw away from Nabanno, where you sit. Your police wasn’t even taking FIR till the BJP forced it down."

Malviya further added, "Hemanta Roy, TMC candidate from the same Gram Sabha, along with other criminals like Alfi Sk, Sukamal Panja, Ranabir Panja, Sanju Das, Noor Alam and 40-50 other men, hit her on chest, tore her saree and pulled off her inner wear, before parading her naked."

Four Arrested So Far In Manipur

Meanwhile, four people have been arrested after the horrifying viral video of women being paraded naked surfaced from Manipur. "Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case: 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So a total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now," Manipur Police tweeted.