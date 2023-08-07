trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645868
Manipur Violence: Supreme Court Sets Up 3-Member All Women Panel Of Former Judges Headed By Justice Gita Mittal

Supreme Court said former J&K HC Chief Justice Gita Mittal will head the three-member committee of former judges.

Aug 07, 2023

The Supreme Court of India today ordered to set up a committee of three former High Court judges to look into relief and rehabilitation work. It said that the Committee of three former judges will be headed by Justice Gita Mittal, and the other two members will be former judges - Justice Shalini Joshi and Justice Asha Menon. The apex court said former J&K HC Chief Justice Gita Mittal will head the three-member committee of former judges.

The Supreme Court said its effort is to restore a sense of confidence & faith in the rule of law. During the hearing, Attorney General for India R Venkataramani said that the state government is handling the situation at a very mature level.

While hearing the case, the Supreme Court said that on the investigation part, cases have been transferred to the CBI, but to ensure faith in the rule of law, it is proposing to direct that there shall be five officers of rank at least Deputy SP who will be brought into CBI from various states. These officers will also be functioning within the four corners of the infrastructure and administrative structure of CBI. The court said that an IPS officer would supervise the CBI investigation.

It said that there will be 42 SITs looking at cases that have not been transferred to CBI.

This is a developing story.

