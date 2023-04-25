Manish Sisodia's Wife's Health Condition Deteriorates, Hospitalised

New Delhi: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's wife, who is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, was admitted to a private hospital here on Tuesday, sources said. Seema Sisodia, 49, was admitted to the neurology department of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and her investigations are being done, the sources said.

"Seema Sisodia is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis. Her condition has deteriorated and she has to be hospitalised," a source said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson and Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Manish ji's wife is suffering from a rare and serious ailment. One in a million is affected by this. In this disease, the brain loses control of body parts. The patient grows dependent."

"We hope she recovers. She was hospitalised a few years back for a long time. At that time, the ailment was not revealed. The BJP had even done a press conference saying that Sisodia ji had taken a huge amount of money for mediclaim," he said.

The senior party leader rued that there was no family member by her side.

"I think party members must be with her. The disease is quite unpredictable and the patient needs emotional support too. Manish ji is not there and her son is abroad."

Manish Sisodia had also sought bail from court on earlier occasions citing his wife's ill health and his son being abroad.

A court is expected to deliver an order on his bail plea on April 26. "The court should consider the situation," Bharadwaj said.

After the AAP leader was arrested in February in connection with the excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann had visited Sisodia's residence to meet his wife and assured her of all support.

Kejriwal had said Seema Sisodia "is suffering from a very serious disease".

"It is multiple sclerosis in which the brain slowly loses control of the body. She is alone at home. Manish used to take care of her," Kejriwal had said.

He had said Sisodia's son was abroad for studies.