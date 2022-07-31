New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 31, 2022) addressed the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat`. During his address, PM Modi stated that India is set to witness a glorious and historic moment as it completes 75 years of Independence and said that he is “happy to see 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' become a mass movement.”

"We are all going to witness the historic moment of 75 years of our independence. The Amrit Festival of Independence is taking the form of a mass movement. People from all walks of life and from every section of the society are participating in various programs related to it," said the prime minister.

The prime minister also urged citizens to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15 by unfurling the flag atop their homes. “Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, between August 13 to August 15, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, will be held. You should become a part of this movement and unfurl the national flag atop your home,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also suggested that they change their social media profile pictures to the Indian flag from August 2 to 15.

During his Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister noted that there is a growing interest in Ayurveda and Indian medicine around the world and Ayush exports have witnessed a record growth.

"There has been substantial growth in the research of plants which have medicinal value, amid the Covid times. It is a good beginning. Just this July, the Indian Virtual Herbarium was launched. It shows how we can use the digital world to connect with our roots," said PM Modi.

"There's a database of preserved plants or plant parts on the Indian Virtual Herbarium, which is freely available on the web. More than 1 lakh specimens & related scientific information are also available. This virtual herbarium displays our botanical diversity," he added.

He also mentioned that initiatives like national beekeeping and honey mission are transforming the lives of our farmers by helping increase their income.

"My dear countrymen, today we started our discussion on 75 years of Independence, with a visit across the country. The next time we meet, the journey of our next 25 years would have already begun. We all have to join for our beloved tricolour to be hoisted at our homes and those of our loved ones. Do share with me how you celebrated Independence Day, if you did anything special, this time. Next time, we will talk again about the different colours of our Amrit Parv. Till then, I take leave of you. Thank you very much," said PM Modi.

