New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the death of three-time Congress MLA and Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi. Mandavi died on Sunday following a heart attack. CM Baghel called it an "irreparable loss." His last rites will be performed in Nathiya Nawagaon in Kanker. Mandavi was rushed to a hospital in Dhamtari town after he suffered a heart attack but died at the hospital in the morning, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla said. Mandavi, who represented Bhanupratappur constituency in Kanker district, was at his native village Nathia Nawagaon in Charama area of the district on Saturday night.

After he complained of uneasiness, he was taken to a hospital in Charama where doctors attended to him, Shukla said.

Also Read: ‘BJP pulling money off people’s pockets’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in Himachal Pradesh

Mandavi was then shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Dhamtari town where he died, the Congress leader said.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel condoles the sudden demise of three-time Congress MLA and Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi (in pic); calls it an "irreparable loss."



The last rites of Mandavi will be performed in Nathiya Nawagaon in Kanker.



(Pic: Manoj Singh Mandavi's FB page) pic.twitter.com/eFkQ8KPN6c — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 16, 2022

The three-time MLA and a prominent tribal face of the party in Bastar region, Mandavi had served as the minister of state for home and prisons during the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government in the state between 2000 and 2003.

(With agency inputs)