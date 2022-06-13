New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal stated on Monday that he will redevelop five key markets in the national capital and to make them 'world class'– Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Khari Baoli and Kirti Nagar. He said that the five markets have been selected , an initiative that the Delhi government unveiled in its annual budget for 2022-23. Other major markets in the capital will be taken up for redevelopment in the next phase.

The Delhi government will now organise a design competition, inviting architects and the general public to submit proposals. The schedule for the competition is likely to be announced in a couple of weeks, with the competition expected within the next six weeks.

“The best designs will be selected and the five markets will be redeveloped on the basis of those designs in such a way that they will attract more people from all over the country and the world. It will create job opportunities at a time when unemployment is a big issue,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener said his government selected the five markets after consultations with market associations. The government solicited bids from all markets and then organised an eight-member selection committee comprised of government officials and traders to select five significant pockets for redevelopment as part of the 'Rozgar Budget 2022-23.'

The committee zeroed in on nine markets, visited them, interacted with stakeholders and identified the scale and scope of redevelopment, and finally, recommended these five options.

The Delhi government has allocated ₹100 crore for market redevelopment plans in FY 2022-23, and the government estimates that over 1.5 lakh job opportunities will be created through this.