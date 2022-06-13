हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arvind Kejriwal

Markets in Delhi will be redeveloped to make them world class: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal government to make a big move by redeveloping five key markets in the national capital region.  

Markets in Delhi will be redeveloped to make them world class: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Source: ANI

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal stated on Monday that he will redevelop five key markets in the national capital and to make them 'world class'– Lajpat Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Khari Baoli and Kirti Nagar. He said that the five markets have been selected  , an initiative that the Delhi government unveiled in its annual budget for 2022-23. Other major markets in the capital will be taken up for redevelopment in the next phase.

The Delhi government will now organise a design competition, inviting architects and the general public to submit proposals. The schedule for the competition is likely to be announced in a couple of weeks, with the competition expected within the next six weeks.

“The best designs will be selected and the five markets will be redeveloped on the basis of those designs in such a way that they will attract more people from all over the country and the world. It will create job opportunities at a time when unemployment is a big issue,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener said his government selected the five markets after consultations with market associations. The government solicited bids from all markets and then organised an eight-member selection committee comprised of government officials and traders to select five significant pockets for redevelopment as part of the 'Rozgar Budget 2022-23.'

The committee zeroed in on nine markets, visited them, interacted with stakeholders and identified the scale and scope of redevelopment, and finally, recommended these five options.

The Delhi government has allocated ₹100 crore for market redevelopment plans in FY 2022-23, and the government estimates that over 1.5 lakh job opportunities will be created through this.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arvind KejriwalCM Arvind KejriwalAAP Arvind KejriwalAam Aadmi PartyDelhi governementAAP Arvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

Prophet Muhammad row: Man thrashed for supporting ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma

Must Watch

PT6M52S

Ranchi Violence: New video of Ranchi violence goes viral