हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AAP

‘If you want bright future for your kids...': Arvind Kejriwal’s poll pitch in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: "If you want the 8.5 lakh students studying in Himachal Pradesh government schools to have a bright future, give a chance to the AAP," Arvind Kejriwal said.

‘If you want bright future for your kids...&#039;: Arvind Kejriwal’s poll pitch in Himachal Pradesh
File Photo

Shimla: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged Himachal Pradesh voters to give the AAP a chance in the coming Assembly elections if they want their children to have a bright future. Addressing a gathering at the townhall in Hamirpur district, Kejriwal said the AAP government in Delhi has secured the future of 16 lakh students studying in over 1,100 government schools by making positive changes in the education system.

"If you want the 8.5 lakh students studying in Himachal Pradesh government schools to have a bright future, give a chance to the AAP," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government spent Rs 80,000-85,000 crores on government schools in the last seven years by allocating 25 per cent of the total budget of the national capital towards education, he said.

ALSO READDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says THIS on jailed minister Satyendar Jain’s viral pic, read here

If BJP and Congress leaders have courage, ask them to seek votes in the name of education and employment, Kejriwal added. "I have come here to seek votes in the name of education and health. If you want your children to have a bright future, give one chance to the AAP. We are not so bad," the Delhi chief minister said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AAPArvind KejriwalHimachal Pradesh2022 himachal pradesh assembly elections
Next
Story

Presidential election 2022: Mamata Banerjee calls meeting of Opposition leaders, joint candidate likely to be decided

Must Watch

PT4M35S

CM Kejriwal's rally in Himachal Pradesh