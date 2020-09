A massive fire erupted at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Gujarat's Surat after gas pipeline blast on Thursday (September 24) morning.

Sources said that the blast took place at two terminals of the Hazira-based ONGC plant at around 3:30 am and it was followed by a massive fire. Eyewitnesses claimed that the the sound of the blast was so intense that it was heard as far as 10 kms.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)