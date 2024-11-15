Massive Fire Breaks Out In Children Ward Of Jhansi Medical College; Casualties Feared

Jhansi Medical College Fire: A massive fire broke out in the pediatric ward of Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, prompting urgent evacuation efforts. Firefighters and hospital staff are breaking windows to rescue patients and children trapped inside. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, reports suggest that several children have sustained burn injuries. Multiple fire brigade vehicles are on the scene, working to bring the situation under control.

While several kids/infants suffered burn injuries, some casualties have not been ruled out. More details are awaited. At least 50-60 kids were undergoing treatment when the fire broke out.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased children. He directed district officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure the injured receive prompt and adequate medical care.

The Chief Minister also extended his prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured and instructed the district administration and fire department to intensify rescue operations at the site.

In response to the devastating fire, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Principal Secretary of Health to immediately proceed to Jhansi. The CM has also instructed the Jhansi Commissioner and DIG to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and submit a detailed report within 12 hours.

Efforts are underway to ensure swift relief and rescue operations, with authorities working to address the situation and provide necessary support to affected families.