NewsIndia
VIJAYAWADA FIRE

Massive Fire Engulfs Oil Tanker Godown In Vijayawada, Huge Plumes Of Smoke Seen Rising

A massive fire broke out at an oil tanker godown in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A massive fire erupted at an oil tanker warehouse in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on Tuesday. Fire department personnel were dispatched to the location upon notification of the incident and are currently working to douse the flames. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. On-site visuals depict large columns of smoke billowing from the warehouse.

Further details awaited.

 

