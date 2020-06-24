हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat fire

Massive fire in Gujarat's Sanand guts diaper factory, blaze under control

A major fire broke out at a factory in Sanand area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning. The fire which reportedly started at 9 am, had gutted the entire diaper factory located at the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) within the hour.

Massive fire in Gujarat&#039;s Sanand guts diaper factory, blaze under control

Ahmedabad: A major fire broke out at a factory in Sanand area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning. The fire which reportedly started at 9 am, had gutted the entire diaper factory located at the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) within the hour.

Though no casualties have been reported so far. 

"We haven`t completely douzed the fire, but it is now under control. We have deployed around 30 vehicles from the Ahmedabad Fire & Emergency Services (AFES), including 3 fire fighters, 9 water tankers, 11 water bousers, a smoke exhauster, 6 office vehicles and around 125 of our personal," Additional Chief Fire Officer, Rajesh Bhatt told the IANS.

A total of around 160-70 firefighters have been trying to douse the fire for more five hours.

The fire department recieved the call at 9.14 am, the blaze was reported from another nearby industry. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained.

(More details awaited)

Tags:
Gujarat fireSanand fire
Next
Story

Army chief General Naravane visits forward areas in Ladakh; awards commendation cards to soldiers who fought during face-off with China
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 91,29,702Confirmed
  • 4,72,793Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M52S

Badi Bahas: China in tension with India-Russia friendship?