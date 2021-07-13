Matter of concern to see crowds without masks in hill stations, PM Narendra Modi tells CMs of North-East states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 13, 2021) reviewed the COVID-19 situation of eight northeastern states and expressed concern over crowds without face masks.

During the virtual meeting, PM Narendra Modi told the Chief Ministers that the COVID-19 situation is worrisome in some districts and that they need to stay alert and act fast to check the further spread of the virus.

"It is true that tourism, business and business have been greatly affected due to COVID-19, but today I will say that it is not okay to have huge crowds at markets in hill stations without wearing masks," PM Modi said.

ये सही है कि कोरोना की वजह से टूरिज्म, व्यापार-कारोबार बहुत प्रभावित हुआ है। लेकिन आज मैं बहुत जोर देकर कहूंगा कि हिल स्टेशंस में, मार्केट्स में बिना मास्क पहने, भारी भीड़ उमड़ना ठीक नहीं है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 13, 2021

The Prime Minister also told the CMs of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim that stricter steps are needed at the micro-level to contain the virus.

He also called for greater emphasis on micro-containment zones and said that everyone needs to work together to stop the third wave of COVID-19.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the Northeast with CMs. https://t.co/Li32QRUNih — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

We need to keep eye on each COVID-19 variant. Prevention and treatment are very important in such a dynamic situation," PM Modi told the chief ministers.

PM Modi also said that there is a need to continue accelerating the vaccination drive to combat the third wave of coronavirus.

This is to be noted that while most parts of the country have seen a steady decline in the COVID-19 numbers, the northeast region is seeing the number of infections either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide trend.

