India witnesses 2020 single day COVID-19 deaths, new cases lowest in 118 days

New Delhi: While the number of daily COVID-19 cases saw the lowest rise in 118 days, India witnessed a huge jump in single-day deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (July 13, 2021) morning, the country recorded 2020 new fatalities and 31,443 infections.

With this, the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the country has increased to 4,10,784. However, the active caseload has now touched the lowest mark in nearly 110 days and stands at 4,31,315.

The national weekly positivity rate has now declined to 2.28 per cent, whereas, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.81 per cent.

On the other hand, 49,007 people also recovered in the last 24 hours and took the recovery rate to 97.28 per cent. So far, India has registered 3,00,63,720 recoveries.

The sudden increase in daily deaths comes on a day when World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of the 'devastating outbreaks' caused by the Delta variant of COVID-19, which was first identified in India only. He said that the new strain of the virus was infecting people 'at a scorching pace'.

"The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths," the WHO chief told a media briefing on the COVID-19 situation.

