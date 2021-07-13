हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delta variant

Delta variant spreading worldwide at scorching pace, warns WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of the "devastating outbreaks" caused by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Delta variant spreading worldwide at scorching pace, warns WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Geneva: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Monday (July 12) warned of the "devastating outbreaks" caused by the Delta variant of COVID-19, saying that the new strain of the virus was infecting people "at a scorching pace".

"Last week marked the fourth consecutive week of increasing cases of COVID-19 globally," Tedros said at a virtual press conference from Geneva, adding that "after ten weeks of declines, deaths are increasing again."

The virus variant first identified in India in October 2020 is continuing the spread around the world and has now been detected in 104 countries, he said, Xinhua reported.

"The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths."

Leaders around the world have responded to the new rise in infections in markedly different ways, with countries such as France adopting new restrictions while others easing them. The United Kingdom (UK), for one, still intends to lift all restrictions on July 19.

At Monday`s press conference, the WHO chief warned of the danger of easing measures while many countries in the world still lack vaccines for their population.

"The current collective strategy reminds me of a firefighting team taking on a forest blaze," he said. "Hosing down part of it might reduce the flames in one area, but while it`s smoldering anywhere, sparks will eventually travel and grow again into a rolling furnace."

Tedros reiterated his call on governments to share vaccines, adding that "the world should battle together to put out this pandemic inferno everywhere."

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delta variantCOVID-19 Delta variantWHOWHO COVID-19Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusGeneva WHO
Next
Story

44 killed, 67 injured in COVID-19 hospital fire in Iraq's Nassiriya, check details

Must Watch

PT7M37S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; July 12, 2021