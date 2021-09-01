MCQ Based Term 1 Board Exams: 5 Study Hacks To Score Big in 12th PCM

How do you develop an aptitude for a subject whose fulcrum happens to be a combination of conceptual clarity, practice and retention? Well, the answer is routine learning. What we mean by routine learning is taking the entire course of the subject and fitting it into a comprehensive studying mainframe that allows you to maximize absorption of information without overburdening you or draining you.

A proper daily schedule is far more efficient than studying all day long and from a hundred different books. It keeps you on edge at all times and sharp between the ears. Preparing for CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 requires you to have a clear understanding of the subject and adequate practice. In this article, we shall tell you exactly how to proceed with the studying process for Physics so that you can perform your best.

Recipe for Excellence – Ace your CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 with these steps

It all ultimately boils down to your approach and your method of studying. You need to be organized and strategic and that is what will boost you to where you need to vis-a-vis you level of preparation. A fairly stringent studying schedule and a little direction will take you further than a hundred different source and reference books and that is a fact.

Here are 5 Top Notch Tips To Ace In CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22:

1. Chapter-wise Marking – Understanding the marking scheme for the subject. In other words, pick out which chapters need to be given more importance than the rest. The ones that constitute a larger chunk of the total marks needs to be studied more thoroughly so that you can get a full score from the section. This will take you closer to the perfect score. Also, this will come in handy when preparing a smart-studying strategy for Physics. This way, you’ll be able to save time that you can dedicate towards revision or paper solving.

In CBSE Class 12 MCQ Based Physics Board Exam for Term 1 2021-22, Units (Electrostatics & Current Electricity) Carries 17 Marks. While Units (Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism & Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents) Carries 18 Marks. Like-wise, we need to work out our time daily schedules with all subjects, may it Maths, Biology, Chemistry etc. as per the mark weightage of Units.

2. Time Allocation – Be smart in the allocation of time towards different chapters. The ones that are detailed and require thorough learning need to be dealt with differently. They generally require you to give them more time, effort, and practice. So subjects easy to catch with mark weightage should be prioritized to study early in less time. Then, you may allocate the remaining time to tougher chapters for a particular subject.

3. MCQ Question Banks – Solve question banks as frequently as possible because that is the greatest tool you have at your disposal that can give you the closes simulation of the real-life examination. Solving New Syllabus Oswaal Chapter-wise CBSE MCQ Question Bank Class 12 for Term – I Board Exams 2021-22 Physics Maths Biology English & all subjects will give you the lead because the book, besides being an incredibly organized and structured question bank, also consists of learning tools that can augment the learning process.

4. NCERT Practice – If you are looking to outperform the best, then you need to ensure your answers have that extra bit of information that acts as a supportive narrative to the same. To supplement or support your answers with additional information, you need to study NCERT books so that you are able to incorporate rare and important details and facts into your answers that get you that perfect score.

5. Sample Paper Solving – There are no two ways about it – solving sample papers is a great practice, and by solving sample papers, you basically rehearse answering some of the toughest questions possible. This will prep you for questions that are included in the question banks and if a curveball is thrown your way as well.

The key to acing Class 12th Term – I Board Examination is to be disciplined and follow a strict studying schedule. The aforementioned studying tips are bound to help you secure a higher score than what you would have had to settle for otherwise.

