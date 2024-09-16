Meet Abhishek Kumar, Techie From Bihar Who Bagged Rs 2 Crore Google Offer, Breaks Records After Amazon Success

New Delhi: Success follows hard work. This statement completely justifies the efforts of Abhishek Kumar, a brilliant student from Patna. He has captured the attention of the tech world with his extraordinary achievements.

After securing a jaw-dropping INR 1.8 crore salary package from Amazon, Abhishek's talent and hard work have led to an even more impressive offer of INR 2 crore from Google. His rise from humble beginnings to receiving offers from two of the world's leading tech giants showcases his dedication, technical prowess, and determination.

Abhishek's story is a testament to the growing talent in India and serves as an inspiration for students aspiring to make it big in the competitive world of technology

Who Is Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar was born into a middle-class family in Jamukhraiya, Jhajja block, Jamui, Bihar. His father, Indradev Yadav, is a lawyer at Jamui Civil Court, and his mother, Manju Devi, is a homemaker.

The youngest of two brothers, Abhishek completed his early education in his hometown before pursuing a bachelor's degree in software engineering from NIT Patna.

Abhishek Kumar Career

After completing his software engineering degree, Abhishek began his career at Google in 2022 with a competitive salary. However, he soon received a significantly better offer from Amazon, which extended an impressive annual package of Rs 1.08 crore, enticing him to join Jeff Bezos’ global conglomerate.

Abhishek worked at Amazon until March 2023, after which he transitioned to a Mexico-based software firm. Now, the talented young engineer has come full circle, rejoining Google with a “record-breaking” package exceeding Rs 2 crore per annum. Abhishek will be taking up his new role at Google's London office.

Abhishek Kumar Sets New Benchmark With Record-Breaking Package

Abhishek’s accomplishment breaks previous records set by NIT Patna students, including Aditi Tiwari, who received a Rs 1.6 crore offer from Facebook, and Sampreeti Yadav, who secured a Rs 1.11 crore package from Google.

Abhishek’s expertise in software development, highlighted on his LinkedIn profile, demonstrates his proficiency in programming languages, networking, and database engineering.