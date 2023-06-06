Meet Aditi Tiwari, A Patna Student Who Bagged INR 1.6 Crore Salary Package Job Offer From Facebook

After completing their studies, IIT and IIM students frequently receive sizeable packages in India, and most of the time, the students from these prestigious institutions make news by receiving packages totaling millions of rupees. But in 2022, NIT Patna made headlines for its record-breaking placement package of Rs 1.6 crore.

Aditi Tiwari, a resident of Jamshedpur and an Electronics and Communication final year student, received the record-breaking package. Aditi Tiwari's mother teaches in a public school, while her father works for Tata Steel. The Rs. 1.6 crore package is historic because IIT and IIM students are not even offered this package. As a front-end engineer, Facebook hired her.

Aditi Tiwari, a student of NIT Patna has bagged a job at Facebook with an annual salary package of INR 1.6 crore. This is the highest package ever received by a student in NIT Patna. Aditi is a student of Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE). pic.twitter.com/pgvGays8ht — Bihar Foundation | Govt of Bihar (@biharfoundation) April 1, 2022

With 110% overall placements in 2022, NIT Patna broke its own record. Before Aditi Tiwari, Sampreeti Yadav, a Patna resident and student at the NIT, had been awarded a package at Google for Rs. 1.11 crore. Earlier, Abhijeet Dwivedi, a student at IIIT-Lucknow, also got a Rs. 1.2 crore deal with Amazon. The native of Prayagraj has a job with Amazon in Dublin, Ireland, as a software development engineer.

Also Read: Meet Abhishek Kumar, A Patna Student Who Bagged INR 1.8 Crore Salary Package Job Offer From Amazon

Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative impact on university placements. For two years, the pandemic had a substantial negative impact on the campus recruitment process. However, according to NIT Patna officials, there has been a significant increase in the number of high-paying positions offered during placement sessions compared to the previous year. The best year in terms of placements has been 2021. 'All Time High' was set for Placement Drive 2021. The institute had received 700 bids from 150 companies, with a selection rate of 112%. Numerous large corporations, including Facebook, Adobe, Amazon, and Paytm, took part in this. Placement is not a significant concern for the students, according to the officials.