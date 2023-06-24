Meet Rekha Meena: 19-Year-Old 'Lady Don' From Rajasthan's Karauli, 'Popular' On Social Media

Rekha Meena, a 'lady don' from Karauli in Rajasthan, has been detained by police. In connection with a murder attempt, Rekha was on the run. The Jaipur Ramnagaria Police arrested her. In Karoli, a charge of attempted murder was filed against Rekha and her accomplices. Lady Don Rekha Meena regularly challenged her rival gang in her social media clips. Rekha Meena, 19, reportedly preferred the nickname "Lady Don." Even the area's largest criminals were afraid of her. On social media, Rekha Meena used to provide updates on every move.

On November 29, Yogesh Jadaun, a resident of Karauli, reported to the police that he was on his way home from school. Two girls and four guys were drinking near the Anjani Mata temple at around 2:30 p.m. He tried to stop them from drinking, and a youngster started shooting at him, which resulted in his severe injury. Rekha was also implicated in the crime and had already fled. Rekha Meena, a resident of Nangla Lat in Todabhim, was charged after receiving information that she was in Jaipur from a source, according to Jaipur East DCP Rajiv Pachar. She was taken into custody by the police after a raid in Ramnagariya. Lady don Rekha Meena will now be turned over to the Karauli police after being sought in a case involving a murder attempt.

The 19-year-old is a local of Nagal Lat village in Todabhim in the Karauli district. Her mother has passed away, and her father, Kamal Meena, is a labourer. The 'Lady Don,' made headlines in January 2020 after her video went viral on social media where she was found threatening to kill history-sheeter Pappulal Meena. Rekha Meena was taken into custody by the police after this video became popular. Rekha Meena began to be referred to as Karauli's Don after that day. There are numerous accounts and pages on Facebook with the name Rekha Meena since she first attracted attention in January 2022. All of these accounts have pictures of Rekha Meena. Rekha publicly challenges her enemies by broadcasting live on social media.