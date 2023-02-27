Meghalaya Election 2023 Live Streaming: Check Exit Poll Results, Timing, Predictions, Where & How to Watch Online And On Tv

The citizens of Meghalaya will choose their next administration on February 27, 2023. They will vote for a new and pristine Legislative Assembly of 60 members for five years. It will be a fierce battle between all the political parties, with several opting to run unopposed in the state's election in 2023. Due to the passing of former Meghalaya minister and United Democratic Party candidate HDR Lyngdoh, the meeting in Sohiong has been postponed. Loud campaigns have been going on in Meghalaya in preparation for the 2023 Assembly elections. About seven in the morning, voting for the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly began. On February 27, 2023, there will be more than 21 lakh people casting ballots throughout the 59 constituencies. In Meghalaya, the Indian Election Commission has set up 3,419 voting places.

Meghalaya Election 2023: Date & Time

As the five-year tenure of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will end on March 15, the northeastern state will elect their new leader on February 27. The results of the polls will be out on March 2, 2023. The Meghalaya Election 2023 is underway. It began at around 7 AM.

Meghalaya Election 2023: Live Streaming Details

Meghalaya Election 2023: Exit Poll Results

The Election Commission of India has prohibited exit polls in Meghalaya from 7 AM to 7 PM on February 27, 2023. Thus, the exit poll results might come out after the ban lifts.

After the 2018 elections, the National People's Party (NPP), the BJP, the United Democratic Party (UDP), the People's Democratic Party (PDP), the Hill State People's Democratic Party, and an independent formed the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), which went on to rule Meghalaya.