New Delhi: In Jammu and Kashmir, the campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls has intensified in the Union Territory with senior leaders campaigning in the remote areas. Two former Chief Ministers of the state - Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah today took potshots at each other as the campaigning gains traction.

Mehbooba Mufti, President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asserted that in their pursuit of an anti-Muslim agenda, the BJP is destroying the social fabric of the majority Hindu community itself, radicalizing and criminalizing Hindu youth for their power lust.

During her ongoing campaign in south Kashmir, Mehbooba stated that attempts are being made to tear apart the country's communal fabric once again, and the slogans of the BJP crossing the 400 mark are proving hollow with each passing day.

In a conversation with Zee News, Mufti said, "The BJP-NDA knows the results will be in favour of the INDIA alliance, and the youth of the country have understood the gimmicks of the saffron brigade. Youth want an end to inflation and massive unemployment. However, the BJP is busy sowing the seeds of discord and creating new fault lines. People must remain cautious and not allow the divisive elements to succeed in their nefarious agendas."

In reaction to PM Modi's 'Mangalsutra' remark on Congress, Mufti said that It is extremely condemnable that the BJP rakes up nonsensical issues like 'Mangalsutra' and creates fear psychosis that Congress will give everything to Muslims.

"For 50 years, Congress has ruled the country. One may ask the BJP how many properties were taken away from Hindus and given to Muslims in five decades. All major institutions of the country, from Jawaharlal Nehru to till date, were built by the Congress. India reached the moon and scanned new horizons - all of this happened during Congress rule," she said.

She hits out the BJP and said instead of providing jobs and bringing down lethal inflation, is instigating the youth and pitting them against each other.

The PDP President reiterated that her party is part of the INDIA alliance and supports Rahul Gandhi. "We support Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA alliance out of conviction, not dependent on their reciprocity. The courage of Rahul in fighting hate with a message of love and inclusiveness is commendable," she said.

National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, speaking today in the remote village of Hiller in Anantnag, said that the PDP under Mufti has become a 'C' team of the BJP. Quoting the statement of Gujjar leader Mushtaq Bukhari of Surankot Poonch, who recently joined BJP, Omar stated that Mushtaq Bukhari's statement came out yesterday, in which he was seen appealing to people to vote for PDP and Mehbooba. He added that this clearly shows that the BJP is putting in all its efforts to ensure the PDP's win.

Mushtaq Bukhari, who was earlier a leader of NC and MLA from Surankot and has also been a state minister in Omar's government, joined the BJP two months ago after the Pahari community was given reservation by the Modi government. Omar further stated that if the people want to keep communal forces out of power, they must vote for the candidates of the INDIA alliance.