Where is Dominica, the country where Mehul Choksi was found?

New Delhi: Dominica became India’s one of the top searches, after reports of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi being captured in the island nation spread.

The 62-year-old businessman, who has been residing in Antigua and Barbuda since 2018 after his escape from India, had gone missing on Sunday under mysterious circumstances. On Wednesday, he was taken into custody by authorities of Dominica where he was captured when ‘trying to flee’.

Now, the question in everybody’s mind is, where is Dominica located?

Dominica is located in the eastern Caribbean Sea. The island country is a part of the Windward Islands chain in the Lesser Antilles archipelago. Its capital and chief port is Roseau which is located on the western side of the island.

The island is elevated at 4,747 ft and has an area of 750 square kilometres.

Known as ‘Nature Isle of the Caribbean’ due to its natural environment, Dominica has been a part of the Commonwealth since 1978.

Currently, the Prime Minister of the island nation is Roosevelt Skerrit, who won his fourth consecutive general election in 2019.

How far is Dominica from Antigua?

Antigua and Barbuda, where Mehul Choksi shifted after he escaped India in 2018, lies in the Caribbean Sea and consists of two major islands Antigua and Barbuda, along with other smaller ones. Its capital city is St. John’s.

Antigua is located at a distance of approximately 188.55 km from Dominica.

Will Mehul Choski be extradited to India from Dominica?

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court In the High Court of Justice Commonwealth of Dominica on Friday (May 27) put a stay on repatriation of the businessman from Dominica.

Dominica officials had said that Choksi would be sent back to Antigua, where he holds citizenship. "Choksi would be charged with illegally entering Dominica and by the rule of law, he will be sent back to his home country Antigua and Barbuda, where he holds citizenship for the past four years," the officials told WIC News.

Earlier, Choksi’s lawyer had denied the possibility of the businessman being deported to India. "As per the Indian Citizenship Act, Section 9, the moment Mehul Choksi acquired the citizenship of Antigua, he ceased to be a Citizen of India. Hence, legally, as per Immigration and Passport Act Section 17 and 23, he can be deported only to Antigua,” Advocate Vijay Aggarwal said.

(With inputs from agencies)

