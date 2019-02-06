हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand

Meteorological Department warns of hailstorms, snowfall in Uttarakhand

Authorities here are advised to take precautionary measures to control the movement of commuters and tourists in the hills, especially on Thursday.

Dehradun: The MeT Department Wednesday warned of hailstorms at isolated places in Uttarakhand and heavy snowfall in the hill areas of the state over the next 36 hours.

Heavy to very heavy snowfall is likely to occur at places located at a height of 2500 metres and above, mainly in the mountainous districts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, MeT Office Director Vikram Singh said.

This weather condition has been caused by movement of western disturbance over the western Himalayan region and formation of an induced system over north Rajasthan and neighbouring areas during the period, he said.

Authorities here are advised to take precautionary measures to control the movement of commuters and tourists in the hills, especially on Thursday, he said. Commuters and tourists are also advised to co-ordinate closely with the authorities, Singh said.

