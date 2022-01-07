MHA formed 3-member panel reaches Ferozepur highway to probe PM Narendra Modi's security lapse

New Delhi: The three-member panel constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on Friday (January 7) reached the Ferozepur-Moga highway to probe the possible breaches, reported ANI.

Visuals released by news agency ANI from the spot shows officials conducting a survey of the Ferozepur-Moga highway where PM’s convoy was stranded for over 15 minutes following the road blockade by protesting farmers.

Centre's three-member panel arrived at Ferozepur-Moga highway to probe the security lapses that led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy being stranded on the flyover pic.twitter.com/EmmbTjqbc6 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

The three-member committee led by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat and comprising of Balbir Singh, Joint Director, IB and S. Suresh, IG, SPG was formed by the MHA on Thursday to probe the incident.

According to PTI, the Committee will meet officers in the police and concerned authorities in the Punjab Government who were responsible for the security arrangements of the Prime Minister in coordination with the Special Protection Group officials.

Additionally, the Home Ministry on Wednesday also sought a detailed report from the Punjab government over the security lapse and asked it "to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action"

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also constituted a high-level committee to probe the incident, a move rejected by the BJP saying “those involved in the conspiracy cannot bring about justice.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court has heard a plea in this matter and directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to keep all documents in its possession.

The Bench also appointed the Director-General of Police, Chandigarh and an officer from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as nodal officers to coordinate with the Registrar General.

