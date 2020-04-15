MHA issues guidelines for lockdown 2.0, makes wearing of face mask compulsory

Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (April 15) issued guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, stating that wearing of face mask is now compulsory in all public places and workplaces. Spitting in public places shall be punishable with a fine.



The MHA guidelines stated that construction activities in the rural areas will be allowed during the lockdown and construction activities in municipal (urban) areas will only be allowed if workers are staying on-site. The guidelines also stated that good processing, manufacturing units and industries will be allowed in rural areas amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars, cinema halls, malls and shopping complexes will remain closed till May 3.

The latest guidelines issued by the MHA stated that all educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic and international air travel as well as train services will remain suspended till May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus. All inter-state and district restriction on movement of people, including metro, bus services will continue till May 3.

All social, political, sports, religious functions, places of worship shall be closed for public till May 3.

The MHA guidelines stated that farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products and agriculture marketing through notified mandis and direct and decentralized marketing will be allowed in areas that are not hotspots of coronavirus after April 20.

The supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming and tea, coffee and rubber plantations will resume.

"To provide an impetus to the rural economy, industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries; construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas; works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have all been allowed," said the guidelines.