Midnight Drama In Lucknow After SP Leader Shivpal Yadav's Personal Secretary Detained

Shivpal and his supporters reached the police station. Within half an hour, hundreds of party workers also reached the police station and started shouting slogans

Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 08:58 AM IST|Source: IANS

Lucknow: Lucknow witnessed a midnight drama at the Gautam Palli police station after the police detained Ankush Sharma, the Personal Secretary of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav, a police official said. As soon as he learnt of his Secretary's detention, Shivpal and his supporters reached the police station. Within half an hour, hundreds of party workers also reached the police station and started shouting slogans.

Police said Ankush, who was going in a car was asked to stop during a checking drive near the SP office. However, instead of stopping Ankush tried to flee and his car was intercepted and he was brought to the Gautam Palli police station. Shivpal, meanwhile, alleged that policemen stopped Ankush's car and hid some 'weapon' on the rear seat in a clear attempt to frame him.

Ankush was later allowed to go home and Shivpal went across to meet SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav who lives nearby even as the crowds outside continued to swell. Shivpal later asked party workers to return home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, dismissed the allegations and said police were only doing routine checking.

