Migrant workers in Vizag demand April month's salary before leaving for home state

Vizag: As several states have started arranging for transportation to send the stranded migrant workers back to their respective native states, in Vizag thousands of factory workers took to the streets to demand their monthly wages.

The workers of HPCL refinery at Vizag`s Pedagantyada held a protest demanding the payment of their April month's salary before being sent off to their respective homes.

Some workers also complained of neglect on the part of the company and that they were not provided adequate food.

"We work at HPCL refinery. No one from L&T came to see us during the lockdown. Only one staff member came and arranged food but now there`s no food," one of the labourers was quoted as saying by ANI.

The workers protested on the streets of the city, police had to be called to restrain the protesters.

While, on Wednesday atleast 12,000 migrant workers were sent to their respective states from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As many as 13 Shramik trains were arranged for their transportation. The train left early Wednesday morning to ferry workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand back to their home state.

Meanwhile, Andhra has reported 56 fresh cases of infections taking the total tally to 1,833 with 38 deaths.