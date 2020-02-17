Milind Deora praises Arvind Kejriwal, Ajay Maken asks him to ‘leave Congress’

Senior Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday (February 16) slammed party colleague Milind Deora for praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Deora posted a video of the Delhi CM highlighting the achievements of the AAP government and wrote that under Kejriwal's leadership Delhi managed to double its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore and it is now one of the most fiscally prudent governments of India.

“Sharing a lesser-known and welcome fact - the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments,” Deora tweeted.

Maken hit back at the former Congress MP asking him to leave the party and then propagate half-baked facts. “Brother,you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! However,let me share even lesser know facts-1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr 2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR 2015-16 BE 41,129 2019-20 BE 60,000 AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR,” Maken said.

Notably, Deora chose to praise Kejriwal just days after publicly criticising Congress Delhi-in charge PC Chacko for blaming late Sheila Dikshit for the party's dismal performance in February 8 Assembly election in Delhi.

"Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician & administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever. Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to INC India and the people of Delhi," Deora had tweeted.