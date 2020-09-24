Quake of 3.7 magnitude rocks Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg

New Delhi: An earthquake of low intensity hit near Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir at 08:19 am on Thursday morning. The quake of 3.7 magnitude hit 281 km north of Gulmarg, as per the data released by National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 24-09-2020, 08:19:46 IST, Lat: 36.55 & Long: 73.94, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 281km N of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted.

The earthquake struck at 8.19 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

No casualty has been reported so far.

Another low intesnisty quake of 3.6 had hit Jammu and Kashmir on September 22 at 9.40 pm.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was reported in Maharashtra's Palghar on Tuesday (September 22) morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.