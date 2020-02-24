हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka school

Miscreants write 'Pakistan Zindabad' on Karnataka school wall, case registered

Villagers, who witnessed this unlawful act in the morning, gathered and started to protest against the perpetrators and demanded the arrest of them.

Miscreants write &#039;Pakistan Zindabad&#039; on Karnataka school wall, case registered

A few miscreants wrote 'Pakistan Zindabad' on a government school wall in Budarsingi village near Hubli in Dharwad district of Karnataka, according to villagers on Monday morning.

Villagers, who witnessed this unlawful act in the morning, gathered and started to protest against the perpetrators and demanded the arrest of them. A case has been registered at Hubli Rural police station and police are investigating the case. 

Deputy SP Hubli Ramana Gowda said, "This morning when government school headmaster reached the school he saw that a few miscreants had written 'Pakistan Zindabad' in chalk piece on the school walls and windows. They had informed us. We reached here and are investigating further. They had written in 4-5 sides of the walls."

"Subsequently, they filed a case and we will continue the investigation. So far they have not revealed anything, we will start enquiring about the people whom we know and try to ascertain the case. We will also ask other schools to take precautionary measures," added Deputy SP Gowda.

Tags:
Karnataka school
Next
Story

Taj Mahal a timeless testament to the rich and the diverse beauty of Indian culture, writes US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania

Must Watch

PT1M9S

Trump: Lighting candles on Diwali, people step down on streets on Holi depicts great Indian culture