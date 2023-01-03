topStoriesenglish
Mission 2024: Amit Shah to visit 11 states this month as part of BJP's 'Lok Sabha Prawas' exercise

A key election strategist for the ruling party, Amit Shah has been central to the BJP's expansion under PM Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014.

Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to as many as 11 states this month as part of his party's "Lok Sabha Prawas" programme, which is aimed at boosting its prospects in targeted parliamentary constituencies ahead of the general election in 2024.

Party sources said Shah will be in Tripura on January 5 and Manipur and Nagaland on January 6. He will be travelling to Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on January 7 and Andhra Pradesh on January 8.

He will be in Uttar Pradesh on January 16, in West Bengal on January 17 and at Hubli in Karnataka on January 28. The home minister will be in the northern states of Haryana and Punjab on January 29, party sources said.

A key election strategist for the ruling party, Shah has been central to the BJP's expansion under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership since 2014.

The party had earlier identified 160 seats, most of which it had lost in 2019, where it believes it can be in a winning position by strengthening its organisation and social base.

